Here Comes Olorogun Michael Ibru’s Lovely Daughter Who Is A Nollywood Actress

LAGOS MARCH 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Elvina Esewvre Ibru is a Nigerian actress and On Air Personality. She is a daughter of Michael Ibru, a famous Nigerian businessman who was one of the first Urhobo billionaires.

Born in Agbara-Otor, Delta State, Elvina attended the London Academy of Performing Arts, England, before proceeding to bag a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from the Webster University, Regents Park, London. She then worked as a broadcaster for the British Broadcasting Corporation and also appeared in theatre productions before returning to Nigeria.

After her first role in the 2007 Nigerian film, Letters to a Stranger, Elvina achieved wider recognition in the Nollywood film industry after her compellingly outstanding performance as Mopelola Holloway in the 2019 Nigerian drama film, The Bling Lagosians, which earned her a nomination for best actress in a leading role at the 2020 Africa Movie Academy Awards. Some of her other popular nollywood movies include Alter Ego, Kambili, and Riona.