Help Finally Came To Warri Quadruplet Mum, Discharged From Hospital After Clearance Of Bill

LAGOS JANUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Succour finally came the way of Mrs. Gladys Omodiagbe, the new quadruplet mum who was stuck in a private hospital in Warri, Delta State from October 2023 over her inability to settle the N4m medical bill incurred on her delivery, after PUNCH Metro learnt that Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, owned by the Niger Delta activist, Chief Government Tompolo, cleared the outstanding medical bill of N4m owed the hospital on Saturday.

PUNCH Metro gathered on Sunday that the management of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited dispatched its Chief Security Officer, Ashakah Orobosa, with a cheque for an unspecified amount of money to effect the payment of the medical bill to enable the discharge of the mum and her quadruplets from the hospital.

While speaking with our correspondent on the telephone on Sunday, Orobosa didn’t state the amount paid by Tantita but confirmed that the woman had been discharged after his firm settled the bill.

He simply said, “Yes, the company has paid for her discharge. It was done as a part of our Corporate Social Responsibility.”

Our correspondent gathered that the new mother and the four babies were formally discharged at about 6 p.m. on Saturday.

PUNCH Metro had reported on Thursday that the housewife, after a 12-year delay, was on October 21, 2023, delivered of a set of quadruplets through a Caesarean Section at the Coastal Specialist Clinic, Bendel Estate, Warri, Delta State.

But the mother and babies were stuck in the hospital for four months following the family’s inability to pay the medical bill of N4m.

Also, our correspondent learnt that a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Olaye, proprietors of Bravo Hotel, Warri, were also at the hospital with donations of an unspecified amount of money in support of the upkeep of the quadruplets.

The Olayes, in addition, volunteered a part of their palatial residential building at the Bendel Estate, Warri, for the recuperation of mother and babies, “pending the time when they will be able to acquire a befitting accommodation for the upkeep of the God’s gift,” a source told our correspondent.

Consequently, the mother with the four babies, on Saturday night, were said to have moved from the hospital to the Olayes’ residence in the neighbourhood, rather than return to their Airport Road one-room apartment, which the doctors described as medically unsuitable for the health conditions of the babies, PUNCH Metro gathered.

An open letter entitled, ‘A Call for Urgent Help!’ issued on behalf of the family by the National Coordinator of No Justice, No Peace Initiative, Derrick Oritsematosan Agberen, had earlier called on public-spirited Nigerians to support the quadruplets’ family to enable them to take care of the babies.

According to the letter, which our correspondent sighted, the new mother, Omodiagbe, hails from the Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, while her husband, Mr Amos Omodiagbe, hails from Edo State “but has lived in Delta State for more than 10 years.”

The letter explained that the quadruplets were put in an incubator since October 21, 2023, when the mother gave birth to them, and the service cost N20,000 per child for a day, making it N80,000 for four of them.

“They were put in the incubator on October 21, 2023, and they had been there until some days ago, when three were brought out, leaving the fourth baby.

“The four babies were delivered prematurely through a Caesarean Section around October 2023, and the babies had to be kept in the incubator.”

Agberen appealed to good-spirited Nigerians to rise in support of the mother of the quadruplets to enable the family to offset the bills incurred in the hospital.

The open letter partly reads, “Despite this exhilarating news, every concerned individual is hugely worried about the plight of the Omodiagbes, as, since after the birth of their children, their very existence is threatened, as it concerns the basic fundamental human rights.

The family is currently financially incapacitated as they do not have money to pay the hospital bills. They are in an urgent need of financial assistance from the public. It is a very critical situation.

“They urgently need the sum of N4,000,050 as they have been able to pay N1,598,000 of the actual N5,598,050 needed to foot the bills.

“The clear picture is that the quadruplets were put in an incubator, and the service costs N20,000.00 per child for a day, making it N80,000.00 for the four of them.

“They were put in the incubator on October 21, 2023, and they had been there until some days ago, when three were brought out, leaving the fourth one there.

Kindly note that this is beside the cost of delivery and treatment of the mother as she gave birth through a Caesarean Section. The hospital is Coastal Specialist Clinic, 39, 19th Street, Bendel Estate, Warri, Delta State.”

Punch

