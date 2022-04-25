Heavy Rain Storm Wrecks Havoc In Urhobo community, Destroys Property

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A heavy downpour in the early hours of Sunday wrecked multiple electric poles and buildings in Oviorie-Ovu Community in Delta State’s Ethiope-East Local Government Area.

The rain, according to Daily Pot, began at 4 a.m. on Sunday morning, accompanied by strong winds.

Many indigenous peoples and inhabitants have been displaced as a consequence of the devastation, and the village is currently in darkness as a result of the strong wind.

Produce plantations and crops were also impacted by the strong winds.

It was learned that the wind damaged several of the community’s farms.

Officials from the Benin Electrical Distribution Company, BEDC, have yet to arrive to inspect the damaged electricity infrastructure.

Within Nigeria