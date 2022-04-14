Headless Corpse Of A Lady Found In Hotel Room In Isoko Community

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A socialite identified as Miss Adegbite Rukevwe Sophia has allegedly passed on.

According to reports, she was found dead in Palms Hotel Resorts, Ozoro, Delta State on Tuesday, April 12.

It is reported that her headless corpse was found in the hotel room and the incident reported to the police,

The hotel manager who reported the incident alongside the workers who were on duty have been arrested while the deceased’s corpse has been moved to the morgue.

Isoko Mirror