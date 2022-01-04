1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Jan 4th, 2022

Gunmen Who killed Wife Of Abraka Pastor Release Him After Paying N10m Ransom

LAGOS JANUARY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The General Overseer of Faith Fasting and Prayer Ministry, Prophet Jay Jay Enejeta, has been released by his abductors.

The pastor was freed on Saturday after N10 million ransom was paid to his abductors who took him on Thursday.

Enejeta was kidnapped in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State while returning from the church with his wife, Faith.

The kidnappers fired sporadically, killing the wife on the spot.

They then took the pastor away.

However, on Saturday, he was freed by his abductors at about 7pm at Samagidi community.

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the release of the pastor.

Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed his release on Sunday.

Eagles Online

 

