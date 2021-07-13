Gunmen Shot Dead Former Oshimili NULGE Chairman In Asaba

Share This























LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State was on Monday shot dead.

The official popularly known as Sanchino was allegedly killed by marauding gunmen at about 7 am around Camp 74 area of Asaba, the state capital.

The unknown gunmen were said to have also shot his wife who was by his side in the car at the time of the attack.

They were said to be returning from school run when the assailants struck.

‘The man and his wife were in the vehicle coming back after they dropped off their children in school,’ a local source said.

“He is a revenue officer in the local government here in Asaba, he was on his way coming back together with his wife when the gunmen shot at them around camp 74 area of Asaba.

‘The man died on the spot while his wife was rushed to hospital. She is receiving treatment now. What is happening in Asaba for the past two weeks in cult-related matters is shocking.

‘There have been a lot of killings among the cult groups. Even one was buried this last Saturday, today they killed another person.’

Acting Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the killing when contacted by our correspondent.

Edafe said the wife survived the attack, adding that ‘she is receiving treatment. Though, I don’t have the details of the incident now, I think is a cult-related matter.’

The Sun