Gunmen Kill Sapele Photographer While Relaxing With Wife, Kids

LAGOS MAY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A popular photographer in Sapele, Delta State, simply identified as Mr Sunny White, was reportedly shot dead on Thursday, the 5th of May.

It was gathered that the incidence took place at his wife’s store at Otomewo Road by Oboscah Lane, while he was relaxing with his kids and his wife attending to customers.

Eyewitnesses said the killers of the photographer came in a numberless ash colour Toyota Corolla car.

At the time of filing this report, the reason White was killed was yet to be ascertained.

According to close friends, White was a very respectable young man and he did not deserve to die this way.

“With this act, it is obvious that security operatives need to up theirs game in the area to stop the continuous assassination of young men,” one of his friends said.

Efforts to get confirmation from the police authorities proved abortive, as calls were not picked or returned. (Credit, excluding headline: Delta State News Bulletin)