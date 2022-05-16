Gunmen Kill PDP Chieftain In Wife, Children Presence In Isoko Community

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A yet-to-be identified gunmen, has reportedly, shot dead a member of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Otor-Owhe, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta state.

The victim, identified as Mr. Christopher Ojayanso, was traced to his residence in the wee hours of Sunday where he was shot dead by the suspected assailants who made away with his car.

He was said to have been killed in the presence of his wife and children between 4 to 5 O’clock in the morning.

Sources said that the gunmen only took the car of the victim which they used as a get-away car after a robbery operation.

“They were operating in the area but ran out of fuel and wanted a get-away car. So they traced an outside bulb light which was shining at the dead of the night to Olovie’s residence maybe thinking he must be a ‘big man’ to have his generator set on at that time.

Ojayanso was said to be the only one who still had his generator set on at that time,

According to information, “on getting to his gate they shot at the lock and made to the house to demand for the key of his car but there was a resistance and they fire at him and also injured his wife before fleecing with the car”.

Daily Sun gathers that Ojayanso popularly known as Olovie was a personal driver to the former Majority leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, late Tim Oghenekome Owhefere who died in January 2021.

When contacted on the incident, state police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident but didn’t give details.

However, a former media aide to the late lawmaker, Ogheneyole Palmer confirmed the incident in a post made on his Facebook page.

He wrote; “For us at Tim Kome Owhefere Political Family, it is a sad day for us. In the early hours of this morning, one of us, Mr. Christopher Ojayanso popularly called Olovie was gruesomely shut dead before his wife and kids by men of the underworld.

“This is one death too many. We are in deep sorrows and grief. Such shouldn’t have happened at all. While we pray to God to grant the family he left behind the fortitude to soldier on, we call on the police and other security agencies to leave no stone unturned to unravel and punish accordingly the perpetrators of this heinous crime”.

The Sun News