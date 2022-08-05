1 2 3 4 5
Gunmen In Keke Adopt School Proprietor In Urhobo Community

DELTA CP 3

LAGOS AUGUST 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The proprietor (name withheld) of Kurus International School at Agbaro in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State has been kidnapped.

The incident, which took place in front of the school has left the staff, students and parents  in great shock and fear.

Mr. Jude Otode, who witnessed the incident stated that he was standing outside the school with the proprietor were standing, discussing about the summer school programme, when a tricycle drove towards them on a high speed.

“It almost hit us. suddenly, the occupants shot into the air and three of them came out of the tricycle and dragged the proprietor into the tricycle and zoomed off.

“It happened so fast that I couldn’t grasp exactly what was going on initially,” he said.

The management and staff of the school had reacted by calling on the security agencies to do everything possible to rescue the proprietor.

 

Delta Bulletin

