Gunmen Besiege Home Of Delta PDP Rep-Elect In Isoko Community,Kill Cattle Rearer, Steal Livestock

LAGOS APRIL 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen numbering over 10 have reportedly invaded the Erawha-Owhe country home of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives member-elect for Isoko federal constituency, Jonathan Ukodhiko.

The incident occurred in the Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta state, SaharaReporters has learnt.

SaharaReporters gathered that the invasion of the residence of the House of Representatives member-elect occurred in March after the week of the governorship and State Assembly elections held on March 18, 2023, but was kept away from the press and general public.

Confiding in SaharaReporters, a former council chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The invasion took place at midnight which resulted in the carting away of over 10 live cows and other animals from the compound of the member-elect by the hoodlums and they killed the cattle rearer, a Hausa man and dumped his body in a bush.

“I think the cattle rearer was not killed in the compound; we suspected he was taken to a nearby bush where he was killed and his decomposing body was found in the bush after several days of search.

“The dastardly act is condemnable and an act of mere wickedness. This is an act that has never been seen in Owhe clan. The police have taken over the case now but no arrest has been made so far.”

When contacted, Ukodhiko confirmed that story.

“The issue is before the police and they are investigating the matter. Until the police finish their investigation, I have nothing to say for now. Thanks,” he added.

