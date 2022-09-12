1 2 3 4 5
Gunmen Abduct  Vice Chairman  Of Isoko North Council, Frank Esiwo

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen kidnapped the Vice-Chairman of the Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Frank Esiwo.

He was reportedly on his way to Patani when he was abducted by armed men on Sunday at Ogor town in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, who confirmed the incident said the police were working to rescue the victim.

The abductors were said to have left behind the car and phones of the victim and were yet to contact the family for ransom or his whereabouts as of the time of filing this report.

