Gunmen Abduct Female Youth Corper In Urhobo Community, Demand N5m Ransom

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen, yesterday, kidnapped a member of National Youth Services Corpse (NYSC), Maryjane Onoriode, deployed to Osun State inUrhobo community of Eku, Ethiope East Local Council of Delta State.

Maryjane, who hails from Eku reportedly left her boyfriend’s house in Jesse, Ethiope West Local Council at about 4:20p.m., and was kidnapped while returning home.

The Guardian learnt that the kidnappers are demanding N5million ransom for her release.

“We don’t know the particular road she took. We only have two alternative roads to Eku when you are coming from Oghara, one is Amokpe-Agholokpe-Okpara waterside road, and the other is Sapele-Warri road. We find ourselves in a situation that demands our immediate attention because her life is in grave danger,” a source said.

The hoodlums are demanding a ransom of N 5 million for her release, unfortunately, we do not have the means to meet this demand.

When contacted, spokesperson for Delta State police Command, Bright Edafe who confirmed the incident, saying that the police are on the matter.

The Guardian-Nigeria

