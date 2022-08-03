1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, Aug 3rd, 2022

Gunmen Abduct Couple In Sapele Three Weeks After Husband Release  From Kidnappers’ Den

COUPLE

LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted one Mr Abala Opuoru and his wife in Sapele, Delta State.

According to report, the couple were abducted on Tuesday night, August 2, along Defil Road/Nddc Road in Amukpe.

It was gathered that Mr Opuoru was previously kidnapped and regained his freedom about three weeks ago after paying undisclosed large sum as ransom.

It was further learnt that the couple is still struggling to pay off debt incurred after paying the ransom.

LinderIkeji

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close