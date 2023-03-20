Guber Election:  Delta Monarch Laments Inability To Cast Ballot Over BVAS Failure

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Live reports from Ward 1, Unit 7, Judiciary Court, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State have indicated that HRM Obi of Owa, Emmanuel Efeziomor has lamented his inability to cast his votes in the ongoing Gubernatorial/ House of Assembly elections in Delta State.

While speaking to pressmen after the BVAS machine failed to accredit him after several attempts, the monarch expressed displeasure over the incident.

He revealed that the same situation occurred during the Presidential elections which disenfranchised him during the February 25, 2023 polls.

“I have been here to vote and despite several attempts of the BVAS to accredit me for voting, I have not been able to be vote. This same thing happened during the previous Elections.

