Growing Up As An Urhobo Man

By Akpesiri Emorhokpor

LAGOS MARCH 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-We grew up with the mindset that most of my relatives were witches & wizards. Those in the village all have witchcraft. This is what my environment made me to understand, this was the norm in majority of our Urhobo homes back then and till date most of us still have the same mindset. The funny part is that the relatives we are pointing at as wizards & witches are also pointing fingers at us as well as demons.

So growing up I was very Curious about this issue, Our rich relatives are the good ones, the poor ones are no go area. When a relative dies, they are quick to point accusing finger on an innocent relative who knows nothing about the issue, no fingers were pointed at the rich relative or the relatives who resided abroad.

We grew up with HATRED amongst ourselves knowingly & unknowingly, our foundation was polluted and this is why the Urhobo Nation is where it is today. If we can’t love ourselves as Urhobo people, how then can we love other tribes ?

Urhobo Polygamous homes are nothing to write home about, siblings of different parents can’t even see eye to eye. Different gates demonstrate their wicked & hatred to one another during burials. Many of our fathers won’t write a simple WILL to avoid disaster after they are gone.

Most of our parents will prefer the children that brings money more to the house over others, this breeds hatred amongst families.

If we are honest to ourselves, the relatives our parents made us believe were demons back then are now the ones doing well financially and are far better than us.

In conclusion, my generation of Urhobo should learn from our parents mistake. Unite your siblings children with yours. Lets intentionally sow the seed of love in our Urhobo family.

Akpesiri Emorhokpor

PG UWUU