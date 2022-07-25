Groups Sensitise Delta Community On The Need To Stop  Open Defection

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Clean Nigeria Campaign (CNC): Use the Toilet Campaign has continue to sensitise the people of Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State on the need to build and use safe toilets.

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources Abuja Clean Nigeria Campaign team, led by Mr Collins Njoku Chibuzor in conjunction with Delta State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency RUWASSA, as well as the Environmental Sanitation Marshals and Urban Water Sanitation and Hygiene Committee WASHCOM of the Ndokwa West Local Government Council engaged in a road Show to sensitise the people of the Local Government on the need to build and use toilets.

Mr Chibuzor asserted that the aim of the road show was to enlighten people on the need to stop open defecation, construct and use toilets at home and at public places, provide and use hand washing facility in toilets, adding that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources as well as RUWASSA Delta State was committed to supporting Ndokwa West Local Government Area, towards becoming an Open Defecation Free (ODF) Local Government in the state.

The road show sensitidation which took off from the Local Government Council Headquarters in Kwale took the team to several areas within and outside Kwale with the team visiting the Palace of the Okpala-Uku of Umuseti-Ogbe, Sunday Eboh, Eke Market in Kwale as well as Utagba-Ogbe Technical School, Utagba-Ogbe, Emu-Ebendo Community, among others.

Some of the people who spoke with the team commended the Federal and State governments for the initiative while calling on both governments to pay more attention to the provision of power supply as the area had continued to suffer power failure.

According to them, the area could become Open Defecation Free, if there was regular power supply which would help in building of more water facilities.

They enjoined government at all levels to expedite action in attending to the plight of the people, saying that the people were ready to work towards eradicating open defecation.

Delta Bulletin