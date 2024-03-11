Group Threatens Nationwide Protest Over Police Authority Silence On Officers Killed In Delta Forest

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A civil society group, Talakawa’s Parliament, has threatened to mobilise its members nationwide to protest against the “senseless and mindless killing of policemen in an evil forest in Delta State”.

Last Wednesday, SaharaReporters reported that a combined team of security agents and local vigilantes in Delta State, South-South Nigeria had recovered the decomposing corpses of some police officers allegedly killed by herdsmen.

The corpses were discovered during a search and rescue operation of three missing police officers in Ohoror community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The distress call followed an attack by suspected herdsmen while Progress was performing a sacrifice to the gods of the river under a bridge.

Following their disappearance and the distress call, a combined team of security agents and vigilantes went in search of the officers in a nearby forest on Sunday.

Upon intense search, the team discovered three more decomposing corpses bringing the number of bodies found in the Agadama bush to six.

Meanwhile, Talakawa’s Parliament has expressed disappointment that the police authority has been silent on the issue.

The group said it obtained photographs of the evil forest and that more than 19 police officers were murdered in cold blood by criminal herders.

It lamented that the police authority “is docile about the killings of family men that left their houses with the promises of buying packs of Indomie for their children but never returned to their various houses”.

In a statement obtained on Sunday, it said, “Kudos to the local vigilantes in Ughelli who went to the evil forest to search and recover the decomposing corpses of the gallant police officers killed while serving this country.”

The group questioned why the massacre and barbaric act against the police was not trending in the country.

The statement noted that “when some constabulary police officers politely begged one Oyibo (White) woman for money, the docile police authority dismissed them with payment and left them to read the book of Lamentations”.

It continued, “Now that more than nineteen police officers have been killed by criminal herders, the police authority decided to maintain grave silence. Where is the Force PRO, Abuja?

“The blood of the police officers who died while serving Nigeria is collectively on the head of the killers and the police authority.

“Justice for Inspector Abe and other policemen who were killed while in active service.

“Talakawa’s Parliament is mobilising massively for a mass protest if the police authority remains complacent. This was the decision in a general assembly presided over by Marxist Kola Edokpayi, the Spiritual Leader of the Talakawa.

Saharareporters

