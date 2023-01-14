Gridlock: Commuters Call For Army Presence In Niger Bridge

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Commuters and traders plying the Niger Bridge have appealed for the presence of the Nigerian Army personnel’s presence at the Niger Bridge bordering Delta and Anambra States, to control trafficking.

They said that the call became necessary because of the regular grid lock caused by reckless drivers, bent on disobeying traffic rules without fear of being sanctioned.

According to them, the presence of the military personnel would force them to obey the traffic.

MrEze Nwachukwu, a trader from Agbor, MsChibuzor Okonkwo a student and Madam AinaYakubu, a trader from Edo state, lamented the suffering the grid lock has caused and as well decried the hike in price of transportation.

Commuters pay as much as One Thousand Five Hundred Naira from Onitsha to Asaba.

Delta Bulletin