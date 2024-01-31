Greenhouse Project Investigation: Delta Gov Suspends Agric Commissioner, Perm Sec, Others

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Arising from the outcome of the review of the implementation of the Greenhouse Project by the State’s Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has constituted a seven man committee chaired by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, to investigate the claims and perceived infractions related to the management of the scheme by the ministry.

According to a statement signed by the SSG, Dr. Kingsley Emu, that consequent upon the interim report of the committee and in order to have an unimpeded access to information during the period of the investigations, the governor has approved the immediate suspension of the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon. Omoun Perekebena Perez, while the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Messrs Bennett Ezon-Abode Agamah; Assistant Director, Agricultural Engineering, Engr. Oki Preowei Yintareke, and Chief Accountant, Mr. Gabriel Idiatacheko, were to proceed on compulsory leave until further notice in line with Civil Service extant rules.

The statement further added that the government’s action was in no way a presumption of guilt but rather a necessary measure to uphold the sanctity of the investigative processes already instituted, which is to ensure that the investigation is conducted without any potential undue influence or bias.

Ledaership

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media coverage and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com