Godwin Notoma Elected Chairman Of Urhobo Kingdoms Presidents General

LAGOS NOVEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President General of the Union of Udu Communities, High Chief Godwin Notoma has been elected Chairman of the Forum of Presidents General of Urhobo Kingdom.

His election took place recently during a meeting of the Presidents General of the 24 Kingdoms in Urhoboland.

Others who were elected and sworn in with him include Rev. Canon David Otofia, PG of Okere-Urhobo Warri, who was elected Vice Chairman, Mr Bright Adjogbe, President of Evwreni Kingdom, Secretary; Chief Erute Abovi Hope, President General of Uvwie Kingdom, Social Welfare/Spokesman; Chief Julius Akpodiete. President of Okparabe Kingdom, Financial Secretary and Mr Daniel Ojo, PG of Agbarha-Otor, Treasurer of the Forum.

Chief Godwin Notoma, in his remarks after the election and inauguration thanked his colleagues for the opportunity to serve them and contribute to the progress of Urhobo nation, promising to work with the President General of the Urhobo Progress Union to deliver on their mandate of promoting unity and peace in their respective Kingdom and building synergy towards the welfare of all Urhobo people wherever they may be.

Daily Independent