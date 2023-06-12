Godson Brume Secures Automatic Ticket To 2023 World Athletic Championship In Budapest

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The star athlete, who won the Victor Ludorum prize at the maiden edition of the Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays, Godson Brume, has secured an automatic ticket to the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest.

Brume blasted home a sub 10.00secs in the dash trials in Austin, Texas, to confirm an automatic spot alongside compatriot, Favour Ashe.

Since the inaugural edition over five years ago, the GCU Relays, held annually at the School Tartan Tracks, built and donated by NNPC/SHELL Petroleum Development Company and an initiative of the Old Boys Association, Worldwide, has grown in leaps and bounds.

Brume, before proceeding to the United States, on Scholarship, some years ago, had upon obliterating the GCU Tracks, graduated speedily from the National Junior Athletics Team to the Senior Squad with measurable successes.

The GCU Relays has been hugely supported by prominent Old Boys and Organisations with School Sports development as core values. The GAMSU (Gamaliel and Susan Onosode) Foundation has been a Pillar of support.

The annual GCU Relays is the brainchild of the GCUOBA Worldwide and strategically targeted at reviving the old intercollegiate rivalry amongst legacy schools, Pan Nigeria.

