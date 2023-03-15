Glance @ 25 Reasons Why Delta Workers Have Vowed To Vote Out Okowa, Oborevwori

Share This





















Stopped payment of Overtime Allowance to entitled workers Stopped payment of promotion arrears Stopped payment of Acting Allowance to Senior Management Staff Appointed a nurse, a wicked self-styled Mother of Government, as Chairman, Civil Service Commission. The Commission is for retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, who possess the requisite knowledge and experience. Conducting non-transparent and irregular employment of workers, based on favouritism and nepotism. Interfering in purely administrative matters, such as promotion, posting and discipline, which are guided by established rules and norms Sacking 1500 newly employed workers in 2015, most of whom were later replaced by persons who did not participate in the original recruitment exercise Politicizing the civil service through belated micro inducements and intimidation. Compromising official due process in the award of all contracts thereby being the sole determinant of who gets ANY government contract and which contractor gets paid for job done. Award of fake contracts to syphon government funds. Using multiple registered companies as Special Purpose Vehicles to corner and execute nearly all government contracts. Most of the companies are the same ones that execute contracts from one MDA to another. Check Ministries of Works, Housing, Transport, Education, Energy, Water Resources, Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Lands and Surveys and the rest. Check Governor’s Office, Delta State Sports Commission and Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC). Okowa, his family members, in-laws, kinsmen and friends are the only ones that tar roads and streets, build bridges, build schools, build hospitals, built the new secretariat, do all supplies etc Inflation of contract prices/costs. Manifest sectionalism in concentrating numerous government projects in his hitherto unknown village of Owa Alero, somewhere in Ika North East LGA. The projects include: Advanced Diagnostic Medical Center, Mother and Child Center, Federal Road Safety Training School, an ultra modern Technical College, Liquified Natural Gas Plant, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Engineering, Teachers Professional Development Center(TPDC), Independent Power Plant IPP), tarred roads and streets, and water schemes. He did this selfishly to the detriment of other communities in the state. Mindless and reckless collection of loans from right, left and center for dubious reasons of which he and his family are the ultimate beneficiaries. The various loans collected by Okowa are actually in excess of N850billion. Secretly accessing other huge funds, such as grants, counter part funds and aids which are either misapplied or diverted. Use of Consultants to carry out routine jobs with a view to diverting government funds to himself. Allocation of open spaces in the Junior/Senior Staff Quarters to cronies which has altered and defaced the outlook of the estate.

19.Dispossessing Middle Management Staff of their quarters known as Fine Homes