Gani Adams Weds Ex-Delta Beauty Queen Onojaife As Second Wife In Lagos
LAGOS DECEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ayy has tied the knot with Joy Onojaife, a former beauty queen from Delta State.
The duo got married in a private ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, December 9.
A graduate of Physiology from Delta State University DELSU, Joy is the daughter of Lagos-based architect, Lucky Onojaife.
