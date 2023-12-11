1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Dec 11th, 2023

Gani Adams Weds Ex-Delta Beauty Queen Onojaife  As Second Wife In Lagos

GANI ADAMS & BEAUTY QUEEN

LAGOS DECEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ayy has tied the knot with Joy Onojaife, a former beauty queen from Delta State.

The duo got married in a private ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, December 9.

A graduate of Physiology from Delta State University DELSU, Joy is the daughter of Lagos-based architect, Lucky Onojaife.

Tori

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close