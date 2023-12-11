Gani Adams Weds Ex-Delta Beauty Queen Onojaife  As Second Wife In Lagos

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ayy has tied the knot with Joy Onojaife, a former beauty queen from Delta State.

The duo got married in a private ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, December 9.

A graduate of Physiology from Delta State University DELSU, Joy is the daughter of Lagos-based architect, Lucky Onojaife.

Tori

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com