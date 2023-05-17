FUPRE Undergraduate Who Went To Pick Up His Matriculation Gown Declared Missing

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has declared a 17-year-old boy, Ola Edun Emmanuel, missing.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Tuesday, May 16, said the teenager left home on March 29, 2023, to pick up his matriculation gown at Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, Uvwie LGA and hasn’t been seen since then.

The PPRO said all efforts to trace his whereabouts had proved abortive.

“One Ola Edun Emmanuel ‘m’ of 28 James Ovie Street, Okuokoko, Delta State whose photograph is on your screen has been reported missing. Age 17yrs, 5ft tall, no tribal mark, dark in Complexion and speaks English fluently,” the statement read.

“The victim left home on the 29/03/2023 at about 0704hrs to pick up his matriculation gown at Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun for matriculation and has not returned home. All efforts made to trace his whereabout proved abortive.

“Anyone with useful information of the whereabout of the victim should contact GSM No. 08085300569 0r report to Ebrumede Division, PPRO’s office Asaba (09155570007 or 09155570008) or the nearest police station.”