Wrestlers are not meant to be the funniest people in the entertainment industry. The whole image of being a wrestler makes them fierce people who want to be feared and taken seriously. Therefore, it gets really odd when we get to see them in these funny movie roles.

The Tooth Fairy

Dwayne Johnson is a man of so many talents. He has played football, ventured in wrestling and now, he is taking over the movie industry. Even though he has been more inclined to action movies, he has a number of comic roles as well. The Tooth Fairy is Funniest Action Comedy Movies That Feature Wrestlers

Dwayne Johnson is a man of so many talents. He has played football, ventured in wrestling and now, he is taking over the movie industry. Even though he has been more inclined to the actions movies, he has a number of comic roles as well. The Tooth Fairy is a Disney movie that has subjected Johnson to a lot of ridicule from a lot of his WWE counterparts. But, he still managed to prove that he is still the king of the ring even after putting on fairy clothes.

The Longest Yard

There are a number of wrestlers in this sporty movies, but this is one movie that we get to finally hear the Great Khali’s voice. The movie makes use of satire to try and address the different unjust things that take part in the justice system. Somehow, a game of football gets to settle the differences and help the inmates get even with their oppressors.

Blockers

John Cena has quite a huge movie list right now. And, Blockers is another one of the movies that have made us think that maybe he is not as serious after all. In the movie, Cena plays a doting dad who learns that his daughter might just be having sex for the first time, at Prom! Him and his friends go ahead to try and stop this from happening. In the end, it ends up being one long prom night.

