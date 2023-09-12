Fuel Subsidy:  Maritime University Accused Of Deducting N7000 From Staff Salaries Monthly

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The management of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, has ordered the monthly deduction of N7,000 from the salary of its all senior staff as their monthly charge for boat transport to and from the Warri area of the state to the University in Okerenkoko/Kurutie.

A source within the institution told SaharaReporters that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Munakurogha Adigio, announced the decision of the university management on the deduction of the money from the salaries of the university’s senior staff members numbering over 1,460 without prior information to them.

The source alleged that without consultation with the affected staff members, the Vice Chancellor “connived” with the university’s Bursar, Dr. Igwe, wrote to Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) office to commence the N7,000 amounting to over N8 million monthly.

The source said that although the affected members of staff accepted paying the boat fare from their salaries, they however lamented that aside from nonpayment of their allowances, non-implementation of minimum wage and non-remittance of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and Pension Funds, the VC was quick to deduct their salaries for transport despite all the hardship they are facing amid rising inflation and crippling purchasing power.

The source said, “The Vice Chancellor of Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, Professor Emmanuel Munakurogha Adigio, has unilaterally deducted the sum of 7,000 naira from over 1460 members of staff without informing them of the decision.

“The VC, a cousin to Former Bayelsa Governor and Former Chairman of Governing Council of the Institution, Chief Timipreye Sylva, claimed that the monetary deduction is for compulsory payment of Boat Fare from school to Warri.

“The VC, without calling a meeting of Congregation, connived with his Bursar Dr Igwe and wrote to the IPPIS office to commence the over 8 million naira monthly deduction from members of staff without consulting them.

“Although Members of staff said they were comfortable paying for boat fare from their earnings, they were however seen grumbling that, aside from nonpayment of allowances, non-implementation of minimum wage and non-remittance of NHIS and Pension Funds, the VC was desperate to take Staff money despite all the hardship faced by the staff especially now that inflation and government policies have crippled their purchasing power.

“They pleaded with the Nigerian government to come to their rescue as the University VC and his Bursar have cornered the institution into his pocket without any drop of welfare package.”

The Vice Chancellor, Adigio confirmed the deduction of N7,000 from the salaries of all the senior staff members of the university in a memo he personally signed dated September 1, 2023 with reference number: NMU/MCM/VOL.1/2033 and seen by SaharaReporters.

The Vice Chancellor in the memo said that the decision of the institution to charge all the senior staff N7,000 monthly from their salaries is due to the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government.

According to the memo, Prof. Adigio said, “This is to inform all Senior Staff that the University Management at an Emergency Meeting held on Thursday, 17th August 2023, deliberated on better ways to mitigate the high cost of transportation from Warri to the University and back, following the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

“Recall that at the 3rd Meeting (Emergency) of Congregation held on Thursday, 22nd June, 2023, the Vice-Chancellor had empathized with staff over the rising cost of water transportation and its negative impact, and promised to look at different options and apply the most practicable means geared towards reducing the effect.

“Consequently, Management decided as follows: Every Senior Staff is to contribute the sum of N7,000 (Seven Thousand Naira) monthly for water transportation as against over N50,000.

“That the above staff contribution would be deducted from source. That the University Consultancy Services and the Transport Unit will manage the fund. For effective service delivery, all maintenance works/repairs will come from the fund.

“The Transport Unit will come up with a movement schedule. To avoid overloading, staff would be allowed to travel with only modest luggage. The Transport Unit will use the first week of September, 2023 to put in place all necessary logistics.

“Management will fund and kick start the scheme from the second week of September, 2023; 9. Deduction of staff contribution will commence with September salary.

“By this memo, the Ag. Bursar is directed to effect the deductions. I hereby sincerely thank all Senior Staff of the University for their Support and understanding.”

