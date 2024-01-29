FRSC Suspends ‘Stop And Book’ Operations In Delta After Personnel, Driver Brawls

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta State Command, has suspended stop and book operations in certain areas of the state.

The suspension affects the Asaba-Benin Road and the bridge head from the Onitsha axis, following the recent incident between Road Safety Marshals on duty and a Toyota Sienna driver from Owerri, Imo State.

The Sector Commander of the Delta State Command, Mr. Udeme Eshet, said the decision was necessary to allow tensions to die down and also to use the period to engage the operatives in training.

He clarified the issue between his men and the driver, claiming that preliminary reports indicated that it was the driver who started the fight after knocking down a Marshal before he was then blocked with a FRSC vehicle.

He affirmed that those involved in the fight would face disciplinary measures, as their actions were contrary to their service orientation.

Eshet confirmed that the driver was in good health as the command had supported him in getting treatment.

However, he advised the motoring public to always respect and obey officers on the road in their own interest, insisting that henceforth, there would be no more operations on the Asaba-Benin Highway and the bridge head from the Onitsha axis, pending a total calm of the situation and a full orientation programme for the operatives.

In a viral video recently, a Toyota Sienna driver was seen in a pool of blood after engaging in a fight with officers of the FRSC between the Issele-Azagba and Otulu area of the Asaba-Benin expressway.

Meanwhile, a brand new Lexus ES 350 Saloon car on Monday veered off the narrow Old Egini road and rammed into some lock-up shops at Orhuwhorun, Udu local government area of Delta state.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the accident, which destroyed property and caused pain to the affected owners.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the car, who was earlier spotted driving recklessly along Ekrabe Road, lost control upon entering Old Egini Road at high speed and rammed into some shops, destroying the extension and burglary proofs.

