Fred Ajudua In Police Net Over Alleged Forgery, Land Fraud

LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigeria Police Force has arrested and detained a suspected serial fraudster, Fred Ajudua, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja over alleged land fraud and forgery.

SaharaReporters learnt from police sources on Friday that Ajudua had been arrested and detained in Abuja “for three days now”.

“The lawyer is known as one of the pioneers of advance fee fraud “419” who reportedly scammed several people in his own state, Delta. He’s been arrested and detained in Abuja for three days now,” one of the sources said.

SaharaReporters exclusively reported in 2022 how Ajudua, who was undergoing trial for allegedly defrauding a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi, of $8.4million, was exposed in leaked phone calls fraternizing with police authorities and some top magistrates.

Ajudua as far back as October 2003 was linked to 12 fraud cases including an advance fee fraud of 1.6 million Euros and another of $1.5million, both committed in 2001.

He was accused of collecting money from Nelson Allen, a Canadian, who lost $250,000.

A German was said to have lost $350,000 to him.

He was said to have defrauded two Dutch nationals of more than $1.69million between 1999 and 2000.

On July 26, 2005, German woman, Frieda Springer-Beck, agreed to an out-of-court settlement after a series of inconclusive court appearances dating back to 1993.

The most recent of Ajudua’s fraud trial was in December 2021 when a Lagos High Court ordered him to undergo a COVID-19 test at the laboratory of the Yaba Infectious Diseases Centre.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso gave the order following Ajudua’s failure to appear in court for his trial three consecutive times.

The defendant had cited the contraction of Coronavirus for his absence.

In a ruling, Mrs Oyefeso had said that in order to verify Ajudua’s claim, he must be tested in the presence of the representatives of both prosecution and defence.

She added that the result must be communicated to the court within 48 hours.

Earlier, defence counsel, Akinwale Kola-Taiwo representing the law chambers of Olalekan Ojo (SAN), told the court that though Ajudua was in the court premises, he should not be mandated to enter the courtroom because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Saharareporters

