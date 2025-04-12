Four Suspected Kidnappers Terrorising Asaba, Ogwashi-Uku, Ubuluku Environs Meet Their Waterloo

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Asaba, Ogwashi-Uku and Ubuluku can now breathe a sigh of relief as Delta State Command under the leadership of CP Olufemi Aboniwonda neutralized four suspected kidnappers terrorizing the environs.

Thus, following the kidnap of a doctor at Issele-uku on the 6th April 2025 and his release on the 7th of April 2025 after collecting a ransom of fifteen million naira (#15,000,000) from the medical doctor and the driver Delta State commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda directed operatives of CP-SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT TEAM to embark on an intelligence-led investigation and ensure that the kidnappers are arrested and brought to justice.

In compliance with the said directive, the commander CP Special assignment team, ASP Julius Robinson led his team in a sting operation at about 2200hours of 10/04/2025 trailed and arrested one Abubakar Usman Popularly known as “Shehu” who is the gang leader of a deadly kidnapping squad and responsible for series of kidnap at Ogwashi-uku, Ibusa, Ubuluku and environs. He is equally responsible for the kidnap of the medical doctor and collection of a ransom of #15,000,000.

Investigation equally revealed that they were also responsible for the kidnap of the wife and daughter of Mr Godwin Anuka after killing him at Ogwashi-uku area as well. He also alleged to have confessed to being responsible for the kidnap of a realtor Esther Ojoh at Ibusa whose corpse was later found on the 25th March 2025.

According to Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe, “Acting on his confession at about 1100hours of 11th April 2025, the suspect led operatives to their hideout, a forest along Asaba/Agbor express road between Okpanam and Issele-Asagba where on the process of searching the Area, the suspect raised an alarm and fled to join his waiting gang members.

“The gang members engaged the team in a fierce gun duel during which four of the suspects including the said Usman Abubakar sustained serious gunshot injuries. Three AK-47 rifles, Ninety (90) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered. The injured suspect were taken to general hospital Ogwashi-uku where they were all confirmed dead.”

The commissioner of Police CP Olufemi Abaniwonda commended the gallantry of operatives of CP-SAT noting that their braveness is worth emulating and urged other officers to emulate them. He also thanked all the concerned people of Delta State for trusting the Police with useful, credible and timely information and solicited for more support assuring them that the command under his leadership will not disappoint.

