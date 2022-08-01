Four Suspected Illegal Oil Bunkers Die In Boat Mishap In Delta Creek

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Four persons suspected in transporting crude oil have died in a boat head on collision around 1:23am last weekend along the Bomadi-Ojobo creek in Delta State.

The incident claimed four lives from one of the speeds after the head on collision with another speed sailing from an opposite direction.

A source who pleaded anonymity told Daily Independent, the accident happened the water ways between Bomadi and Ayamasa community . The source who was one of occupants in the crude oil laden speed boat disclosed that the two speedboats were sailing from opposite direction without marine light or illuminator because of the illicit nature of the business.

He further said the impact of the collision sank their boat and they the survivals swam to the shores thinking they all made it. That it was after a while it was done him and the speedboat driver that the remaining four occupants have drown.

The source lamented that since it was dark and where the accident occurred was far from Bomadi and Ayamasa communities they were helpless and have to remained the shores till dawn.

He also hinted that the other boat and it’s crew members only sustained minor injuries and no life was lost.

He further stated that the families of the missing members have been contacted and said local divers have contacted to search and recover bodies from the fast flowing river.

