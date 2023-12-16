Foundation Offers Free Medical Treatment To  Urhobo Community 

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Jesu-Marie Empowerment Foundation, a Non Governmental Organization, NGO has offered free medical treatment and services to the people of Uwheru Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The foundation distributed free drugs and treatment for those with sight ailments, high blood pressure treatment and drugs distribution and general body check-ups.

Speaking at the event at Uwheru community Health Center, founder of Jesu -Marie Empowerment Foundation, Prof Rukevwe Akpedeye Ugumba said, “We have being doing this for a long time and the community, (Uwheru) know me because I have being coming since when I was a you child.

“In 2018, I have the foundation, even though we have been into philanthropy, but formally we organize the NGO which is Jesu Marie Empowerment Foundation, and as a professor of Medicine, this is my core constituency to come and help people.

“We know what is happening in the country, the cost of drugs are very high and people could not get medical care and some of my people proposes that I should buy rice as Christmas gift, I said no that our people need to keep well and if you are well, you can eat rice.

“I decided to come with some of my friend’s who are medical doctors from America, they gave me some drugs, medications and support to give back as Christmas to my people and Uwheru people are happy with what we are doing.

“People need to come from their various communities and do more, you can see when we came here the turn up was amazing. You know i am a politician but this is not about politics, everybody can something to help their community and we need to do more.

“The people that came feeling that they are well, we found something to do to help them to be more inform and we found out that almost everybody was having ulcer and we gave them some medications.

“Despite the short notice, the people came out in their large numbers and they waited patiently for their turn, we take their weight, test their blood sugar, see the doctors, take their drugs. And I am happy for the good weather condition,” he stated.

Commending Jesu Marie Empowerment Foundation, former President General of Uwheru kingdom, Chief Utho Ogarivi said, “We are always very happy with Rukevwe because of this free medical treatment to our people.

“The free drugs and medical treatment which I am a beneficiary has made some of us to have values for our health, when i was the president general of the community, she brought same thing here and we are happy she do come from time to time to help us.”