Forty Years After, David Dafinone’s Son Steps Into His Father’s Shoes As Senator

LAGOS JUNE 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-40 years after, Senator Ede Dafinone stepped into his father’s shoes, Senator David Dafinone after he was sworn-in as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Dafinone at a reception on Tuesday for his constituents at the Ceddi Centre, in Abuja did not mince words when he declared that:

I am going to build on what my predecessor has achieved . My seat belongs to you all , my doors are open to all, I am on your errand .

“I am going to improve on the achievements of my predecessor, DSP Omo-Agege in Delta Central and give my constituents quality representation at all times.

He promised DSP Ovie Omo-Agege that all the nooks crannies in the Delta Senatorial District are adequately taken care of as he has directed.

Omo Agege had earlier reiterated his confidence in him to perform adequately.

TheNewsGuru.com, (TNG) recalls the late father of Ede Dafinone, Senator David Dafinone was a Senator in 1979 and his contemporaries were the late Joseph Wayas who was the then Senate President and Dr Olusola Saraki.

David Omueya Dafinone OFR (March 12, 1927 – September 30, 2018) was a Nigerian accountant & politician, who was a senator for Bendel South during the Nigerian Second Republic. He was a member of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

Among those present at the reception include: Delta State APC chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, party leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Chief Paulinius Akpeki, the Legendary DA Salubi among others.

