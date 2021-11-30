Former Super Green Eagles, Super Eagles Players Storm Delta For Novelty Match

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerians will have opportunity to watch their soccer icons live on the football pitch in second week of December, courtesy of the Prime Minister of Tuomo Kingdom of Delta State, High Chief Mike Loyibo.

The reunion of former Nigerian soccer stars, a brain child of former Bayelsa United coach, Meinkeme Fekete and sponsored by High Chief Loyibo will bring together former Green Eagles and Super Eagles stars, former Sharks of Port Harcourt players and a selected team comprising former Bayelsa United, ex national U-23 and U-18 players in a novelty supremacy in honour of the Prime Minister.

Among the players expected to play in the match for the Green Eagles are Jossy Dombraye, Christian Chukwu, Emmanuel Okala, Adokie Amaesimaka, Mike Okotie, Segun Odegbami, Kenneth Olayombo, Ismaila Mabo, Tony Igwe and Dominic Izani.

Those to play on the side of the Super Eagles are Henry Nwosu, Tarila Okorowanta, Mutiu Adepoju and Etim Esin amongst others.

Invited former Sharks players are Bekeowei, Kenneth Waibo, Diri Iwarimie, Alari George, Emma Efeyemi, Samuel Ledon and General Ateke.

Daily Sun