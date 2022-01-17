Former Delta Governor, James Ibori Celebrates Wife’s 40th Birthday

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Governor James Ibori of Delta State has celebrated his wife Senami on her 40th birthday.

The 62-year-old shared a picture of the celebrant on Instagram on Sunday with the caption “Happy 40th MG.”

Mr. Ibori and Senami were an item before his arrest in Dubai in 2010 and subsequent extradition to the United Kingdom where he was convicted and jailed for money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was previously married to Theresa Ibori who served as first lady during his tenure as Delta governor from 1999 to 2007.

