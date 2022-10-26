Flooding: Travellers Decry Sudden Increase In Transport Fares In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Passengers plying Warri-Asaba route have decried the sudden rise in transportation fare to N4,000 from the N2,000 charged before the ravaging flood along some parts of the road.

Some passengers who spoke to newsmen at the Delta Line Office in Effurun complained about the increase in fares saying that the Delta State owned transport company had no strong reason for the increase.

One of them who simply identified himself as Kiniovo pointed out that there were two routes from Warri to Asaba, which he stated to be the Warri-Ughelli-Kwale-Asaba and Warri-Abraka- Agbor -Asaba routes .

“Using the alternative Abraka – Agbor Road does not warrant an increase in the transportation fare to Asaba.

“The Abraka – Agbor route was the only route when the Ughelli – Asaba Road was under construction.

“If other commercial transport companies have increased their transportation fare, it should not be Delta Line.

“I am sure that our governor is not aware of it,” he said.

A staff of the Delta State owned transport company who declined to identify himself affirmed that the increase in transportation fare was due to the flood ravaged Ughelli – Asaba Road.

One of the drivers said that passengers were not forced to patronise Delta Line.

Delta News Bulletin