Flooding: Delta Farmers Predict More Increase In Food Prices

LAGOS NOVEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-As flood continues, farmers in the Delta State have lamented Nigerians should be expecting food shortage and increase in prices soonest as the havoc of flood continues unabated across the country.

In an interview with Charles Elue, a farmer in Delta State, he said that flood had affected a lot of communities in different parts of the country and had swept away thousands of hectares of farm land and produce in the affected areas.

Elue spoke further that the flood would have adverse effects on the nation’s food security, which he noted might lead to food shortage as a result of high demand and low supply and consequent increase of prices of basic food products.

Another Farmer, Prince Okolie, said that apart from the flood affecting crops, transportation of the few surviving products would be impeded as the roads leading to the farm lands had been destroyed by the recent flooding.

Okolie added that the effect of flood might not augur well with agricultural practices and thus would lead to scanty harvest, urging government for urgent support for farmers to remain in business.