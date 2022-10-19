Flooding: Dafinone Donates Bags Of Rice, Beans, Maize, Salt, Others  To IDP Centers

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Central Senatorial Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Chief Ede Dafinone has commenced the distribution of relief materials to flood victims in Delta Central with a visit to the Evwreni Kingdom.

The APC Senatorial Candidate who visited the IDP centre in Evwreni Community, said the items are for the flood victims displaced in Community. He however sympathized with the victims whose communities have been submerged by flood and said the distribution of relief materials will continue.

Addressing the flood victims, Dafinone while donating bags of rice, Garri, Salt, Maize, noodles and gallons of Oil to the victims also sympathized with them over the situation, noting that he feels their pains and will always see to the needs of his people.

He said; “I have come to see for myself the very conditions the displaced persons are passing through and to provide for them some food items to support the efforts of others.

However, the immediate responsibility is to look at these people that are displaced and also look at the remote causes and find ways to prevent, reduce or stop it completely because we cannot have people displaced every few years because livelihoods and crops are also damaged and many other negative implications.”

One of the displaced persons Mrs Ese Oboadjure who spoke appealed for facilities to be provided at the camp saying that; “We are the displaced people driven by the ravaging flood. Evwreni community has been submerged by water and we are the victims living in the IDP centre. The flood swept us off since two weeks now, until we were relocated to this IDP centre on Monday. For now, there is no facility for us here, no light, no generator and no bed.

So, we are strongly appealing to the state and federal government to provide these facilities for us so that we can be a bit more comfortable during the flood period. We also solicit medicines for those who are ill.

Earlier, the Evwreni community President General, Chief Bright Adjobe thanked the Delta Central APC Senatorial Candidate, Ede Dafinone and the Deputy Senate President Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege for prompt response in the provision of relief materials to their people.

He, however, urged them to continue to remember the displaced persons in their quiet time in order to always support them during and after the flood.