Flood Submerges Delta University Of Science And Technology

LAGOS OCTOBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ravaging flood have submerged the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro in Isoko North local government area.

Apart from the bridge or walkway that links the Campus I to Campus II submerged, the entire Campus II is under water just as the iconic administrative building which boasts of a driveway is also under water while staff and students have been sent packing.

The department of Mass Communication and the broadcasting house are under water while all the faculty buildings in Campus II are covered with water.

The health centre is also flooded as medical staff and patients deserted the facility.

Efforts to speak with the vice chancellor of the university, Prof Jacob Oboreh were unsuccessful but a top management staff called on the state government to come to the rescue of the institution.

