Flood Submerge 65 Ndokwa Communities, Other Parts Of Delta State

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than 65 communities in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have been submerged in flood, displacing hundreds of residents from their homes and destroying farmlands in the areas.

Of the 73 communities, which make up the council, only the Afor and Ossissa axis, Issellegu, Ushie, Ashaka, Igbuku and Ibrede are among those, so far, spared by the ravaging flood, caused by torrential rainfall.

Also, motorists in parts of Warri, Effurun and Agbarho Local Government areas of the state battled with heavy flood from the downpour that lasted about three hours, yesterday.

Secretary of Abalagada, one of the affected communities in Ndokwa, Mr. Simeon Ilona, lamented that the community had been completely deserted. “Nobody is in the community now, a place of over 1,500 people.

“Our people have no place to stay; they are staying along Agip Road. Our crops, including yams, plantain and cassava, as well as household property, have been destroyed.”

Chairman of the council, Mr Juan Governor, said the flood “has taken over about 80 per cent of our council, and there is a possibility of more communities getting submerged in the next few weeks.”

Governor said: “The operators of Lagdo Dam, in the Republic of Cameroon, have opened up the dam for the release of excess water. With the recent rainfall witnessed in Nigeria, coupled with the opening of the dam, most of NELGA communities have been displaced.

“Last Monday, Nigeria’s Disaster Management Agency alerted a dozen states of ‘serious consequences in the coming weeks as two of the country’s dams have started to overflow.

“Majority of our community roads have been reportedly taken over by the flood and, therefore, have become unsafe for commuting. However, Ashaka – Aboh road, Ashaka – Kwale Road, Ashaka – Ibrede Road as well as Ashaka Arhade Road are still passable because the flood has not crossed these roads yet.

“Our rainstorm water systems are flowing and operating properly, but took on record-breaking volume of rain in low-lying areas. This has caused certain areas to be flooded.

“We have set up several committees at the council, comprising of the Supervisory Councilors, Ward Councilors and Political Appointees to liaise with key personnel from the affected communities in our 10 federal wards to investigate and assess how the situation can be well managed and how associated risks can be mitigated.

“Under the current situation, it’s obvious that government cannot do it alone. We are, therefore, calling on all of us to put our hands on deck to help ameliorate the hardship confronting our communities in any way we can.”

Flood takes over roads in Warri, environs

Meanwhile, in parts of Warri, Effurun and Agbarho LGAs, motorists, had a hectic time meandering through the flood.

In Agbarho community, some residents were seen using woods to redirect flood water away from their compounds.

Residents in some of the flooded areas said there was an urgent need to clear the drains.

“The drains should be cleared periodically. On days declared for sanitation, people rarely come out to work. They will tell you that people sign money in government for the cleaning of the drains but would not do it. So, those who collect money for the jobs should clean the gutters. Sadly, at the end, the drains are not cleared. “

Punch