Flood: Delta  Traditional Ruler, Chiefs  Abandon Submerged Palace, Seek  Refuge In Asaba

LAGOS OCTOBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Igwe (king) of Abala Kingdom in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, Igwe Fredrick Egbunokonye has abandoned his palace.

The palace, like every other part of the kingdom, has been submerged by the ravaging flood.

Besides the king, his council of chiefs and some of the residents of the agrarian communities within the kingdom are now in exile.

Those who refused to flee the flooded area, claimed to be protecting their property and farm produce at the expense of life.

Speaking in Asaba where he is hibernating at the moment, the royal father described this year’s flood as a case study.

“The flood has been a major issue because the whole communities are submerged. On the other hand, most people are not eager to relocate because of their farm produce. We were able to evacuate those who wanted to relocate.

“The state government attempted to open IDP camp at Ashaka but the place was submerged by flood as well, so it did not take off at all.

“We are still pleading with those reluctant to relocate but most of them borrowed money to invest in the farm. Most people are still in the village.

“The flood is really overwhelming, we need federal and state governments to assist the council because the entire Ndokwa East is submerged by flood. Abala-Oshimili is the worst hit, the flood is at the roof level,” the monarch said.

He appealed to the Federal Government to take the issue of dredging the River Niger very seriously as solution to the annual flood.

