Flood: Dafinone Commiserates With Affected Communities In Delta, Calls On FG, Delta Govt Intervention 

LAGOS OCTOBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central Senatorial Candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone, has commiserated with victims of the flood disaster and affected communities in Delta State, urging them to move to a safe place while waiting for government intervention.

Dafinone, who stated this in a press statement called on the Federal Government, National Emergency Management Agency, NAME, Delta State Government and other relevant agencies to speed-up emergency operations and bring relief materials to affected victims.

He disclosed that over 46 communities in Ughelli North and Ughelli South Local Government Areas in Delta Central Senatorial District are currently flooded with many families displaced and goods and properties worth several millions of Naira completely destroyed.

According to him, “I wish to commiserate with our people in Ughelli North and Ughelli South and other parts of Delta who are affected by the ravaging flood that has displaced a number of families and destroyed means of livelihood, my heart is with you at this trying moment.

“I also want to use this medium to call on the authority of the National Emergency Management Agency, NAME, Delta State Government and other relevant agencies to speed-up emergency operations and bring relief materials to affected victims.

“In the last count, 41 communities in Ughelli South LGA which includes; Ewu-Otor, Orere, Assah, Etefe, Olodiama, Omafuvwe, Edjekuo, Gbaregolo, Omosuomo (inland), Omosuomo (waterside), Okuama, Ogoda, Alagbabri, Ofrukama, Ososo-Urhie, Ekameta, Oyan, Arhavwarien, Okparebe and Olota.

“Other affected communities include; Okpavuerhe -Olomu, Ophori-Olomu, Akperhe – Olomu, Oviri- Olomu, Umolo – Olomu, Agbon – Olomu, Aloba – Olomu, Ovwodokpokpor – Olomu, Ogoni -Olomu, Okpare – Olomu, Effurun – Otor, Otegbo, Egbo-Ideh, Otutuama, Okwagbe, Ekrokpe, Iwhrogun, Esaba, Ophorigbala, Otu-Jeremi, Erhuwaren and Obi-Ayagha.

“In Ughelli North Local Government Area, Evwreni, Unenurhie, Uwherun Town, Ohoro and Agadama Communities are also affected, with several farms, properties and other means of livelihood completely swept off by the flood, leaving our people devastated.

“There is impending hunger in the affected communities, so I want to appeal to corporate bodies, international agencies and well-meaning Deltans to rally support in the form of food items, and other materials for the affected victims and communities to cushion the effect of the flood.

“While we await these interventions, I also urge our people in the affected flood plane to move upland and to safe places,” adding that all hands must be on deck to bring succour to affected victims.