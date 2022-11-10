Flood: 22 Babies Delivered In Across Delta 11 IDPs Camps

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has disclosed that total of 22 babies were delivered across the 11 camps in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah, disclosed this while giving an update on flood situation on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said, “We are here to give you an update on the flood issue in Delta. Now the water is receding and we are planning on how to return them back.

“So far, committee on flood have managed the flood victims in the state. This year flood is far more than what we experienced in 2012.

“We have about 21,000 in eight IDPs camps, and 15, 000 in four camps set up by DESOPADEC (Delta State Oil Producing Areas Commission).

“We thank God we didn’t have many deaths. 10 died in Patani while they are trying to travel to Bayelsa, six in Bomadi, four in Isoko and one in Ugbolu while chasing Antelope.

“We have ran out camp very strategically. We have not received any money from FG but we received relief materials from NEMA.”

On the amount the state government released so far for the management of flood victims, SSG said the committee is yet to concluded their report.

Punch