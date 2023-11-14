Fleeing Kidnappers Abandon Abducted Victim In Uncompleted Building In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected kidnappers who were running away from being arrested by Delta State Police operatives abandoned their victim in an uncompleted building in Erueni and flee the vicinity.

The action of the police followed the kidnap of one man (name withheld) from Ugolo community in Okpe LGA of Delta State upon which Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass immediately gave a marching order to the DPO Orerokpe, CSP Paul Oboware to activate all mechanism and ensure that the kidnapped victim is rescued unhurt.

In line with the CP’s directive, on 10/11/2023 at about 1900 hours, the DPO embarked on a technically intelligence-led investigation, mobilized men, and stormed their hideout at Ugolo Community.

The kidnappers on noticing that the police were closing in on them, relocated the victim to Erueni Community while negotiating for ransom was on going.

Again, the team relentlessly trailed these miscreants to their new hideout, where they were eventually forced to abandon the kidnapped victim in an uncompleted building and escape.

The victim was rescued unhurt and has since been reunited with his family.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the rescue of the abducted victim in a statement made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

In another development, on 08/11/2023 at about 1645hrs, operatives of Eagle-Net Special Squad acting on credible information stormed Ugolo Community in Okpe LGA where one Israel Akitia ‘m’ aged 34yrs was arrested during search of his residence one locally fabricated cut-to-size gun with three (03) live cartridges were recovered.

Furthermore, on 09/11/2023 at about 1405hrs, while the Police visibility passion were on stop and search duty alongside local vigilante along Five Junction axis, Agbarho in Ughelli North LGA of Delta State, they sighted two (02) adult male suspects who on sighting the patrol team, threw their bag away, and took to their heels into a nearby bush.

A further search was done on the bag, and one {01} locally fabricated pistol was recovered. Exhibit is in custody, and effort is on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Delta State Commissioner of Police CP. Wale Abass while congratulating people of Delta State for the relatively peaceful ember months so far, said, “ This is not only down to the resolute of the command but also due to the cooperation the command is getting from members of the public.”

The CP encouraged members of the public to reach out to the police on noticing any suspicious movement or person in their environment through the contacts of the Command Control Room: (08036684974; 08125958005; 09053872287) or the PPRO Office: (09155570007; 09155570008); visit the nearest Police Station or the PPRO’s Office.

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com