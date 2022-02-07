Five Youths Killed In Cult Clash In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police command confirmed the death of five youths in a cult war on Saturday night in Agbarho community, Ughelli north local government area.

Spokesman of the state Police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the sad incident to the Vanguard newspaper.

Vanguard gathered that clash broke out between two rival cult groups in the town on Friday , an incident that degenerated to killings in the early hours of Saturday.

About eight patrol vehicles with heavily armed security men drove into the town , apparently to restore law and order.

Some youths who spoke to the Vanguard said they were not sure of what caused the killings but they were afraid that it might continue if steps were not taken to redress it.

” Security men moving in the day time is not a solution. The killings were done at night. So the patrol should be at night “, some said.

Meanwhile, this development came few days after suspected arsonist set a portion of the Palace on fire.

Vanguard gathered that the attack on the palace would not be unconnected with the crisis over kingship in the community that has divided the community along different lines.

Vanguard