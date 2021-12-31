Five Killed In Police, Gunmen Shootings In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen have killed three persons in a shooting at the ever-busy Mofor Park, in the Udu Council area of Delta State, while police shot dead two of the suspected criminals.

The victims, whose identities are unknown, are all males.

The Nation reported that the incident occurred at about 10 a.m on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, an eyewitness claimed that the suspected criminals appeared to be making an escape from another operation and shot the victims to clear the way.

The eyewitness added that the suspects were headed for the Otokutu axis of the DSC Expressway.

“They were coming from Udu and heading towards the Otokutu area.

“So it seems they were stuck at that Mofor Park area and fired the shots, killing four men,” the witness said.

But another source on a WhatsApp loop, while reacting to a video of the incident posted by another member, said two of the suspects were arrested and a red jeep with their arms, recovered.

In the video clip seen by the Nation’s correspondent, three of the victims lay lifeless on the ground, while another, with blood on his stomach, was being held by a sympathiser.

Police spokesman, Bright Edafe, confirmed the shooting.

He said two of the suspected criminals were gunned down by police operatives.

He said: “We don’t know who they were, but they were armed. They shot sporadically and killed three persons.

“While they were trying to manoeuvre their way out, our men from the Area Command, Dragon and the combined effort of Special Protection Unit (SPU) went after them.

“They chased them until they abandoned their vehicle and ran into a bush. Our men went after them.

“During the gun duel, two of them were gunned down, two of them escaped.

“One AK 47 rifle, three locally made guns and a single barrel were recovered.

“While they killed three people, our men were able to repel them, killed two of them, recovered those rifles and their operational vehicle (a red jeep)”.

