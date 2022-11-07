1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Nov 7th, 2022

Five Feared Dead As Tanker Collide With ‘Keke’ Along Effurun/Sapele Road

LAGOS NOVEMBER 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Five persons have been reported dead as a petrol tanker crushed a commercial tricycle at Aziza junction, Ometan Community along the Effurun/Sapele road in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, DAILY POST can report.

It was learnt that the commercial tricycle was driving against traffic at a very high speed when its brakes failed and it rammed into the petrol tanker which was also on high speed going towards Sapele.

The petrol tanker crushed the tricycle in a head-on collision killing all passengers instantly.

The tanker driver was said to have zoomed off from the area for fear of being lynched by other tricycle operators and road users.

Dailypost

