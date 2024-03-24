Five Arrested In Connection With  Killings Of 12 Mobile Policemen In Delta Forest

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigeria police said it has arrested five suspects in connection with the killing of twelve mobile policemen in Delta forest who are currently volunteering information necessary for the rounding up of all the perpetrators.

The police in a statement signed by Force Public Relation Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi assured that immediate measures have been initiated to ensure that justice is served swiftly and the perpetrators of this abhorrent crime are brought to justice.

He added that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has mandated the deployment of all necessary resources and personnel to apprehend those responsible for this senseless killing of our officers,

“The Nigeria Police Force unequivocally condemns any further assaults on Police Officers and other law enforcement personnel who selflessly dedicate themselves to safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens, reiterating the NPF’s dedication to upholding law and order, and urging our officers to remain resolute in the discharge of their lawful duties, undeterred by such cowardly acts. Similarly, individuals and groups peddling unnecessary and insensitive publications being circulated in the media space are urged not to make light of this loss to the NPF but to sympathize with the police in these sorrowful times.

“The Inspector General of Police, while assuring police officers and men, as well as the public that no effort will be spared in bringing the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice as the killers have murdered sleep and will be tracked down to account for their reprehensible acts, calls upon well-meaning members of the public to collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force by providing any pertinent information that may aid in the apprehension of the perpetrators. Together, we will ensure that justice is served and peace and security prevail throughout the country.

“The Nigeria Police Force is profoundly saddened by the devastating loss of six (6) courageous officers in Delta State, who exhibited exceptional valour in the face of adversity. These brave officers tragically fell victim to a cowardly ambush by armed assailants while undertaking a mission to investigate the disappearance and rescue of three of their colleagues in the Ohoro Forest, Delta State, while six (6) others are currently missing-in-action. Our hearts extend to the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officers during this period of profound sorrow. We stand in solidarity with them, offering our deepest condolences and earnestly praying for the peaceful repose of the departed souls.

“The deceased officers include Inspector Abe Olubunmi (IRT) enlisted on 1st August, 2003; Inspector Friday Irorere (51 PMF) enlisted on 1st January, 2003; Sergeant Kuden Elisha (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October, 2011; Sergeant Akpan Aniette (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October, 2011; Sergeant Ayere Paul (IRT) enlisted on 17th October, 2011; and Sergeant Ejemito Friday (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October, 2011. While the officers currently missing-in-action include Inspector Onoja Daniel enlisted 1st February, 2003; Inspector Onogho Felix enlisted on 1st January, 2004; Inspector Emmanuel Okoroafor enlisted 1st April, 2004; Inspector Joel Hamidu enlisted 1st June 2006, Sergeant Moses Eduvie enlisted 17th October, 2011, all of 51 PMF; and Sergeant Cyril Okorie (SWAT) enlisted 17th October, 2011.

“In response to this grievous loss, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun Ph.D., NPM, has taken decisive actions as expected. The bodies of six (6) of the slain officers have been recovered after a fierce search conducted by a combined team of police officers and other security outfits. The Force is focused on the search for the other six (6) officers; while all their families have been duly contacted.

“Additionally, the Inspector General of Police has mandated the expedited processing and payment of all entitlements due to the families of the fallen officers, aiming to alleviate any financial burdens they may encounter in this challenging time,” the statement read.