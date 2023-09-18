Fire Destroys Million Of Naira Goods In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A devastating inferno tore through a row of stores located at Okirighre, just opposite the Sapele Main Garage, reducing five businesses to ashes and incurring massive losses worth millions of naira.

The destructive fire, which is believed to have ignited in the early hours of Thursday, unleashed a relentless blaze that rapidly engulfed several shops, transforming them into smoldering ruins. Eyewitness accounts reveal that the fire erupted with shocking suddenness, sending thick, black plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

Fueled by highly flammable materials stored within the structures, the flames spread at an alarming pace, leaving little opportunity for store owners to salvage their goods. Local residents, awakened by the crackling blaze, acted swiftly, sounding the alarm and urgently summoning the fire department.

Firefighters from the Sapele Fire Service arrived promptly at the scene, displaying immense bravery as they battled the raging inferno. However, the intensity of the fire and a shortage of firefighting equipment posed significant challenges to their efforts.

The morning light revealed the full extent of the devastation, with charred remnants of once-thriving stores serving as a somber testament to the havoc wreaked upon Okirighre. For the affected shop owners, many of whom had invested their life savings into their businesses, the daunting task of rebuilding their livelihoods now lies ahead.

Although Eugene Inoaghan, Chairman of Sapele Local Government Council, has yet to address the incident, insider sources have indicated that investigations into the fire’s cause have commenced, with suspicions pointing towards an electrical malfunction. The anticipated findings from this investigation hold the promise of shedding light on the incident and providing crucial information for future preventive measures.

Ndokwa Reporter

