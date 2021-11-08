FG Partners UFUGOLD To Train, Empower Niger Delta Youths

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In its determination to tackle unemployment and youths unrest through entrepreneurship in the Niger Delta States, the Federal Government has commenced a partnership with UFUGOLD Projects Services Limited, to train and empower youths of the area on entrepreneurial hands-on skills acquisition.

Declaring the two weeks training activities open on behalf of the Federal Government, the Principal and Chief Executive of Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State, Dr. Henry Adimula, on Monday, 8th November, 2021, said the partnership between the FG and UFUGOLD was aimed at reducing unemployment and its effects on youths unrest.

Adimula, who said he was confident that the youths would be well-developed within the two-week duration of the training, disclosed that they will trained in petroleum products such as soap, cream, special corrosive painting, repairs and maintenance and various entrepreneur vocations .

The Principal and CEO of PTI Effurun, who appreciated all those who put the programme together, urged participants to maximize the opportunity by putting the skills acquired during the training to practice as it would help them become masters on their own.

“At the end of the programme, all of us would become entrepreneurs, self-reliant. They will be given the necessary skills that would help them on their own”. Adimula added

In his remarks, the Managing Director of UFUGOLD Projects Services Ltd, Hon. Ufuoma Johngold, stated that the intensive training was aimed to make the youths self-reliant, urging them to value the new knowledge and skills more than than the empowerment because it will turned them to employers of labours in the shortest possible time.

Ufuoma Johngold, who expressed worries over incessant reported negative vices of Niger Delta youths, said the training and empowerment became necessary in order to develop both physical infrastructure and human capital to be able to enhance significantly the quality of living in the Niger Delta region.

The MD of UFUGOLD added that the main objective of the initiative of the partnership was to make the youths of the Niger-Delta region to be self-employed and to be meaningfully engaged

He admonished the participants to look beyond the start-up empowerment packages but how to use their acquired knowledge and empowerment start-up package to start up small various businesses and grow big.

Also speaking, Dr. Abubakar Dembo, Chief Internal Auditor of PTI Effurun, Who said the empowerment was necessitated by the need to develop the manpower capacity of the Niger Delta States, disclosed that the training is an annual program designed for Niger Delta youths that was designed to put youths out of unemployment.