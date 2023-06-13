Female Team Wins First Football Major Trophy For Delta State, Qualifies For CAF Championship

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a tortuous wait for Delta State to have a feel of a silverware in football while it dominated other sports to earn the accolade of the number one sporting state in Nigeria.

But, all the anxiety and apprehension ended last night at the main bowl of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, after it’s female football team, Delta Queens triumphed over Bayelsa Queens 2-1, to emerge champions of the female football league for 2022/23 season.

It was a hard road to victory for the pride of Delta, having conceded in the first stanza before, Chinaza Agoh’s brace in the 67th and 86th minute made the difference.

With this victory, Delta Queens have qualified to participate in CAF’s WAFU zone B play offs enroute to this year’s female version of CAF champion’s League.

The chief motivator of the team, Chief Tonobok Okowa, who is also the Executive Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission could not control his emotions of joy shedding tears for the accomplishment of the team.

SportsDay Online